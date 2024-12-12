Quarry LP Sells 78 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Quarry LP lowered its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 51.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 144.4% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6,700.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at $33,000. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FDS stock opened at $489.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $391.84 and a twelve month high of $499.87. The company has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.24, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $473.22 and a 200-day moving average of $439.56.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The business services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.12. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 34.77%. The company had revenue of $562.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 29.93%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FDS shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $451.00 to $469.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $435.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $503.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, November 15th. Redburn Atlantic cut FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $420.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $471.00 to $521.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $447.69.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, insider John Costigan sold 1,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.00, for a total value of $780,182.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 299 shares in the company, valued at $143,819. This represents a 84.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 13,952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.15, for a total value of $6,364,204.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,726,367.25. The trade was a 37.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,984 shares of company stock worth $10,981,107 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

