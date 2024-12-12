Quarry LP Sells 99,090 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Quarry LP lowered its holdings in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 99.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 99,090 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of X. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 4,305.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,634,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,379,000 after buying an additional 3,551,870 shares in the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new position in United States Steel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,712,000. KGH Ltd raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 4,255,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,670 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,620,000. Finally, Forest Avenue Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the second quarter valued at approximately $22,770,000. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Price Performance

Shares of NYSE X opened at $34.93 on Thursday. United States Steel Co. has a 52 week low of $26.92 and a 52 week high of $50.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 1.83.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. United States Steel had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on X. StockNews.com started coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on United States Steel from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. BNP Paribas raised United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on United States Steel from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Glj Research upgraded United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.57 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United States Steel presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.80.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

