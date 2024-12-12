Quarry LP Takes $32,000 Position in Radius Recycling, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Radius Recycling, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Recycling in the first quarter valued at about $251,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Radius Recycling in the first quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Radius Recycling during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its stake in shares of Radius Recycling by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 97,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 42,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Radius Recycling by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 4,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RDUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Radius Recycling in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Radius Recycling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Radius Recycling Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RDUS opened at $18.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $527.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.59. Radius Recycling, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.69 and a 12 month high of $31.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.40 and a 200-day moving average of $16.82.

Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $771.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.80 million. Radius Recycling had a negative net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 9.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Radius Recycling, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Radius Recycling Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Radius Recycling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8.01%.

Insider Activity at Radius Recycling

In other news, SVP Steven Heiskell sold 17,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $301,889.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,284,962.40. This represents a 11.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Radius Recycling Profile

Radius Recycling, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

