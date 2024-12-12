Quarry LP Takes $36,000 Position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Quarry LP bought a new position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,262 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of NOV during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of NOV during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 1,590.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of NOV in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of NOV during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NOV alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David D. Harrison sold 1,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $28,722.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 110,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,786,311.10. This trade represents a 1.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

NOV Stock Up 1.9 %

NOV Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:NOV opened at $15.38 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.15. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.65. NOV Inc. has a one year low of $14.94 and a one year high of $21.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. NOV’s payout ratio is 11.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on NOV. ATB Capital reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of NOV in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of NOV from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of NOV from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup cut shares of NOV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.64.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NOV

NOV Profile

(Free Report)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.