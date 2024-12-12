Quarry LP Takes Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,285,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $626,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,408 shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,021.4% during the second quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,183,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,154 shares in the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $51,582,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 4,177.9% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 448,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,737,000 after purchasing an additional 438,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,442,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ENPH shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $93.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $85.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $154.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.13.

Shares of ENPH opened at $74.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 168.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 1.69. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $58.33 and a one year high of $141.63.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $380.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.51 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

