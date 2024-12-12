Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Position Lifted by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,650 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,300,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,023,000 after acquiring an additional 118,766 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC increased its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 62.7% during the second quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 203,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 78,598 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.7% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 64,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,306,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,244,000 after purchasing an additional 13,883 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,031,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,975,000 after buying an additional 1,020,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROIC. Raymond James lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp cut Retail Opportunity Investments from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Baird R W downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Retail Opportunity Investments from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.50 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

Shares of ROIC stock opened at $17.45 on Thursday. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.87 and a 1 year high of $17.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $83.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.43%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

