Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Shares Bought by Quarry LP

Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) by 369.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,796,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 34.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,287,674 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,276,000 after acquiring an additional 833,720 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 945.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 847,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,099,000 after buying an additional 766,815 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,396,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $208,928,000 after acquiring an additional 387,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 262,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 153,707 shares during the period.

Sally Beauty Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE SBH opened at $12.72 on Thursday. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $14.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 2.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.20. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.51.

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 31.37%. The firm had revenue of $935.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Kim Mcintosh sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $62,479.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,433.05. This trade represents a 20.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott C. Sherman sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total transaction of $195,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,431 shares in the company, valued at $614,825.19. The trade was a 24.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

SBH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen raised Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

