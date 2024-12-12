Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:SRT3) Trading 7% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:SRT3 – Get Free Report) were up 7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €233.00 ($245.26) and last traded at €229.90 ($242.00). Approximately 61,070 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €214.80 ($226.11).

The company’s 50-day moving average is €230.23 and its 200-day moving average is €236.55.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers multi-parallel, benchtop, single-use, stainless steel, cell culture, rocking motion, and microbial bioreactors, and software apps for bioreactors and cell culture shake flask; fermenters; cell culture media products; cellcelector flex, incubator flowbox, nanowell arrays, and capillaries and tips; fluid management products; microbiology products; and Ultrafiltration membrane filters, glass and quartz microfiber filters, clarification, syringeless and in-line filters, lab chromatography, and filters and blotting papers.

