Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Position Lessened by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 963 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHH. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 386.3% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the third quarter worth $42,000.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHH opened at $21.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.78. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.45 and a fifty-two week high of $23.66.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.