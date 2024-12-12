Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 160.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,836 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,914 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $3,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SE. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SEA in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the second quarter worth about $601,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the second quarter worth about $377,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the second quarter worth about $32,000. 59.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SEA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Phillip Securities reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of SEA in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on SEA from $94.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Dbs Bank upgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on SEA from $69.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on SEA from $94.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.21.

SEA Price Performance

SEA stock opened at $116.68 on Thursday. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $119.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.78 billion, a PE ratio of 777.87 and a beta of 1.53.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.35). SEA had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sea Limited will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

SEA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.