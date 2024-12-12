Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

SEE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Raymond James raised Sealed Air from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Sealed Air from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Sealed Air

Sealed Air Price Performance

Sealed Air stock opened at $36.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.73. Sealed Air has a 12-month low of $30.87 and a 12-month high of $41.14.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 74.21% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sealed Air will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 523.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Sealed Air in the second quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

About Sealed Air

(Get Free Report)

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.