Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Shares Acquired by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,341 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 29,509 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 19.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,125 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 46,114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,714 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Sensata Technologies Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of ST opened at $30.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.60. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $43.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.22.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The business had revenue of $982.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.93 million. Sensata Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 17.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -88.89%.

Sensata Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.