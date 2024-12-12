Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX) Stock Price Down 2.7% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Shield Therapeutics plc (LON:STX – Get Free Report) traded down 2.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.70 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.75 ($0.04). 2,423,015 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 4,531,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.83 ($0.04).

Shield Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £21.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.75 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,691.50, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Shield Therapeutics Company Profile

Shield Therapeutics plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on commercialization of pharmaceuticals to treat unmet medical needs. Its lead product is Accrufer/Feraccru, a non-salt based oral therapy for adults to treat the iron deficiency with or without anemia. Shield Therapeutics plc was founded in 2008 and is based in Gateshead, the United Kingdom.

