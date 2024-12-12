Short Interest in Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF) Increases By 6,300.0%

Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, an increase of 6,300.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Vext Science Stock Performance
Vext Science stock opened at C$0.13 on Thursday. Vext Science has a one year low of C$0.11 and a one year high of C$0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.14 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.16.
Vext Science Company Profile
