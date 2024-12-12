Short Interest in Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF) Increases By 6,300.0%

Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, an increase of 6,300.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Vext Science Stock Performance

Vext Science stock opened at C$0.13 on Thursday. Vext Science has a one year low of C$0.11 and a one year high of C$0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.14 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.16.

Vext Science Company Profile

Vext Science, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated agricultural technology, services, and property management company in the cannabis industry in the United States. It is involved in the cultivation, extraction, manufacture, and sale of THC and CBD cartridges, concentrates, and edibles.

