Short Interest in Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Rises By 66.7%

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the November 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 125,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Vivendi Trading Down 2.0 %
VIVHY opened at $8.90 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.66. Vivendi has a 1 year low of $8.79 and a 1 year high of $12.05.
About Vivendi
