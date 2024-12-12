Short Interest in Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Rises By 66.7%

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the November 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 125,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Vivendi Trading Down 2.0 %

VIVHY opened at $8.90 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.66. Vivendi has a 1 year low of $8.79 and a 1 year high of $12.05.

Get Vivendi alerts:

About Vivendi

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Vivendi SE operates as an entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Lagardère, Havas, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Generosity and Solidarity segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.