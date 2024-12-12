Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 34.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,994 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $4,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sony Group by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,636,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,013,000 after purchasing an additional 972,075 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter valued at $109,462,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Sony Group by 8,495.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 848,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,073,000 after acquiring an additional 838,543 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 637,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 611,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,946,000 after acquiring an additional 20,802 shares during the last quarter. 14.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sony Group stock opened at $22.17 on Thursday. Sony Group Co. has a 1 year low of $15.02 and a 1 year high of $22.25. The company has a market cap of $134.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.29.

SONY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Sony Group from $108.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Sony Group from $107.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Daiwa America raised shares of Sony Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sony Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

