SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) Shares Bought by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 336,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,975,000 after buying an additional 19,120 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,913,000 after purchasing an additional 11,969 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 173,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,549,000 after purchasing an additional 12,140 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 143,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,564,000 after purchasing an additional 71,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 124,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,600,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF stock opened at $162.04 on Thursday. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 1-year low of $129.77 and a 1-year high of $164.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.11 and a 200-day moving average of $153.88.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Company Profile

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.