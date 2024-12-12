SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Stock Holdings Decreased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF worth $3,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XSD. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $409,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 4,068.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Guerra Pan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of XSD opened at $259.95 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $242.98 and its 200-day moving average is $240.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.96. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $199.09 and a 12 month high of $273.98.

About SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

