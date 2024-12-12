SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC decreased its holdings in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,942,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 115,226 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $11,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SSR Mining in the third quarter worth $57,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in SSR Mining by 119.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 10,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,649 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in SSR Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SSRM stock opened at $8.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.69. SSR Mining Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $11.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.44.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SSRM. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of SSR Mining from $6.30 to $6.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com downgraded SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.18.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

