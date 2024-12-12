Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $94.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the retailer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on WMT. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Walmart from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Walmart from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.40.

NYSE WMT opened at $94.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart has a 1-year low of $50.08 and a 1-year high of $96.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $169.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total transaction of $2,348,559.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,873,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,322,993.92. This represents a 0.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 1,804,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $142,840,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 605,979,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,981,442,399.24. This represents a 0.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,309,091 shares of company stock valued at $183,375,539 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 77.3% in the third quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 399 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter worth about $33,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

