StockNews.com Begins Coverage on InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Price Performance
IHT opened at $2.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.83. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. The company has a market capitalization of $19.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.20 and a beta of 0.19.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile
