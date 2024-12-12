StockNews.com Downgrades Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) to Hold

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Stock Performance

PBT stock opened at $12.87 on Tuesday. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.14 and a fifty-two week high of $15.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.66. The firm has a market cap of $599.87 million, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,402,402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,647,000 after acquiring an additional 262,233 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the second quarter worth about $1,303,000. BWM Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the third quarter worth $1,233,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 23.3% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 460,087 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,181,000 after buying an additional 87,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $837,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties, including Dune, Sand Hills (Judkins), Sand Hills (McKnight), Sand Hills (Tubb), University-Waddell (Devonian) and Waddell fields in Crane County, Texas.

