StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

MDU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised shares of MDU Resources Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

Shares of MDU stock opened at $19.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.60. MDU Resources Group has a 1 year low of $14.91 and a 1 year high of $30.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.17 million. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 8.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDU. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in MDU Resources Group by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,048,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,813,000 after buying an additional 1,756,530 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,158,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,371,000 after acquiring an additional 977,487 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group in the second quarter worth $24,372,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in MDU Resources Group by 8.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,491,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $188,049,000 after acquiring an additional 563,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 36.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,745,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,824,000 after purchasing an additional 467,465 shares in the last quarter. 71.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

