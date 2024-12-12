StockNews.com Upgrades Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) to Hold

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.75.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 0.9 %

Institutional Trading of Occidental Petroleum

OXY opened at $48.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.00. Occidental Petroleum has a one year low of $47.20 and a one year high of $71.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 9,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 0.6% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 27,519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,592 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joule Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 7,863 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

