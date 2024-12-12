Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,871 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $3,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TAK. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 38.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 416.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth $59,000. 9.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE TAK opened at $13.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $43.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.51. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 1-year low of $12.57 and a 1-year high of $15.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.88.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

