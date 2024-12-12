The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Shares Sold by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC trimmed its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 549,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,285 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $4,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3,921.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,751,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,051,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633,368 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 91.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,536,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,203,000 after buying an additional 1,211,519 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 16.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,257,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,376,000 after buying an additional 1,013,550 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the second quarter worth approximately $8,492,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 323.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 976,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,108,000 after acquiring an additional 745,636 shares during the period. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GT shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Performance

GT stock opened at $10.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.75. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 52 week low of $7.27 and a 52 week high of $15.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mickey Thompson, Avon, and Remington brands and various house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

