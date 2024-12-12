The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Quarry LP

Quarry LP trimmed its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,550,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,555,000 after purchasing an additional 59,129 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the third quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 153,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,610,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 38.9% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,740,000 after acquiring an additional 22,230 shares during the period. Investmark Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.6% during the third quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 26,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,544,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management Corp of Ontario lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 26.9% in the third quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 122,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,138,000 after acquiring an additional 25,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

NYSE:PG opened at $170.69 on Thursday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $142.50 and a one year high of $180.43. The stock has a market cap of $401.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $170.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.49.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.99 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th were given a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 69.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 47,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total transaction of $8,604,804.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,189,463.68. This trade represents a 54.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 7,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total value of $1,202,751.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,203,373.80. The trade was a 2.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,080 shares of company stock valued at $14,629,038 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

