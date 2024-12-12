The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) Shares Sold by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lowered its position in The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Vita Coco were worth $4,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COCO. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 106.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 895,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,358,000 after purchasing an additional 461,748 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,623,000 after acquiring an additional 156,033 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 761,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,203,000 after acquiring an additional 56,416 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vita Coco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,859,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vita Coco by 143.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 341,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,668,000 after purchasing an additional 200,940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Vita Coco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Vita Coco from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vita Coco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ira Liran sold 27,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $979,423.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 883,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,849,593.16. This represents a 2.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jonathan Burth sold 905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $27,186.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 123,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,703,932. This represents a 0.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,951 shares of company stock valued at $3,201,769 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Vita Coco Stock Performance

COCO stock opened at $37.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.31. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a one year low of $19.41 and a one year high of $37.39.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.56 million. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vita Coco Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

Further Reading

