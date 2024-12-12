The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the November 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

The Weir Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS WEGRY opened at $14.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.43. The Weir Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.06 and a fifty-two week high of $14.81.

The Weir Group Company Profile

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets.

