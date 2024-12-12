The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the November 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
The Weir Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS WEGRY opened at $14.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.43. The Weir Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.06 and a fifty-two week high of $14.81.
The Weir Group Company Profile
