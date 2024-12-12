Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Shares Purchased by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Free Report) by 31.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,538 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Thryv were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Thryv during the second quarter worth approximately $1,388,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Thryv by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 29,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Thryv by 3.9% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Thryv by 78.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Thryv during the second quarter worth about $143,000. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thryv alerts:

Thryv Price Performance

Shares of THRY opened at $16.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.51. The stock has a market cap of $689.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.86. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.06 and a 1-year high of $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Thryv ( NASDAQ:THRY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($2.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.12). Thryv had a negative net margin of 38.87% and a negative return on equity of 42.95%. The company had revenue of $179.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.78) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on THRY shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Thryv in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Thryv in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Thryv from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on THRY

About Thryv

(Free Report)

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The company provides print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, and search engine marketing; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.