Tissue Regenix Group (LON:TRX) Stock Price Down 1.7% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Tissue Regenix Group plc (LON:TRX – Get Free Report) fell 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 57 ($0.73) and last traded at GBX 57 ($0.73). 29,893 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 75,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 58 ($0.74).

Tissue Regenix Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £42.03 million, a P/E ratio of -5,700.00 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 57.03 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 61.56.

About Tissue Regenix Group

(Get Free Report)

Tissue Regenix Group plc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes platform technologies in the field of bone graft substitutes and soft tissue in the United States and internationally. The company operates through dCELL, BioRinse, and GBM-V segments. It also provides dCELL technology, a soft tissue decellularisation process that removes DNA and other cellular material from animal and human soft tissue to repair diseased or damaged body parts; and BioRinse technology, a natural bone filler solution for osteoinductivity to stimulate and regenerate native bone growth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tissue Regenix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tissue Regenix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.