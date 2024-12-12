Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Sold by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP cut its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,877 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,401 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Trex were worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in Trex by 33.2% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,076,408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $271,407,000 after buying an additional 1,015,516 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Trex by 6,093.3% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 853,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,834,000 after purchasing an additional 839,837 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Trex by 100.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,022,459 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,075,000 after purchasing an additional 511,163 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Trex by 462.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 529,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,231,000 after purchasing an additional 435,055 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Trex in the third quarter valued at $20,600,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TREX opened at $79.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.18. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.68 and a 1 year high of $101.91.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $233.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.42 million. Trex had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 20.23%. The business’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Trex from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Trex from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Trex from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Trex from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.94.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

