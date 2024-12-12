TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF (BATS:APRZ) Share Price Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF (BATS:APRZ – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.05 and traded as high as $36.19. TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF shares last traded at $36.13, with a volume of 2,161 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.05.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF stock. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new stake in TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF (BATS:APRZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. owned about 1.39% of TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

The TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF (APRZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period with uncapped gains, subject to strategy costs. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

