UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 26,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,073,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 69.9% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,642,000 after buying an additional 20,900 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 395.9% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 10,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 8,390 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 82,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,667,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $193.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.81. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $159.20 and a 52 week high of $200.42. The firm has a market cap of $60.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

