UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Boosts Stake in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 483,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 29,977 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $5,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AHH. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 15.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 33.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 8,994 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 43.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 52,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 15,731 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel A. Hoffler acquired 95,238 shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,999.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 266,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,793.50. This trade represents a 55.56 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis H. Gartman purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $48,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,566.65. This represents a 19.87 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AHH stock opened at $10.86 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.33. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $13.11. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.69 and a beta of 1.03.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.42). Armada Hoffler Properties had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AHH shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from $12.50 to $12.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (the “Company”) is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

