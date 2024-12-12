UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Boosts Stock Position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,353 shares of the local business review company’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Yelp were worth $5,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of YELP. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Yelp by 262.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 664 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yelp in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 115.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 976 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Yelp by 54.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Yelp by 98.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yelp Price Performance

NYSE YELP opened at $40.61 on Thursday. Yelp Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.56 and a 1-year high of $48.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on YELP. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Yelp from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI raised Yelp to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Yelp in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yelp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Insider Transactions at Yelp

In related news, insider Carmen Amara sold 12,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $490,637.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,389,992.21. This represents a 12.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $382,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 211,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,117,020.52. This represents a 4.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,865 shares of company stock worth $1,537,218 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

