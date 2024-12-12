UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Buys 7,040 Shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 145,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,040 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in The Baldwin Insurance Group were worth $4,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in The Baldwin Insurance Group by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas bought a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Baldwin Insurance Group alerts:

The Baldwin Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group stock opened at $42.86 on Thursday. The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $17.33 and a one year high of $33.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.59, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Profile

BRP Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions. The Insurance Advisory Solutions segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits, and private risk management solutions for businesses and high-net-worth individuals, as well as their families.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Baldwin Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Baldwin Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.