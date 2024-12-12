UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Decreases Stake in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC reduced its stake in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,682 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in PROG were worth $5,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRG. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in PROG during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PROG during the third quarter worth about $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in PROG by 72.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in PROG in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in PROG by 2,015.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PROG alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of PROG from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Stephens started coverage on PROG in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upgraded PROG from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. KeyCorp raised their target price on PROG from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, TD Cowen raised PROG to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PROG currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Steven A. Michaels sold 27,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.19, for a total transaction of $1,289,419.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 409,209 shares in the company, valued at $19,310,572.71. This trade represents a 6.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Garner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $246,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,309,518.80. The trade was a 4.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,207 shares of company stock worth $5,759,152. 2.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PROG Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of PRG stock opened at $48.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.85. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.84 and a 1-year high of $50.28. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. PROG had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 24.56%. The business had revenue of $606.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PROG Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. PROG’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.30%.

About PROG

(Free Report)

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.