UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $4.99 Million Position in Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC decreased its position in shares of Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 249,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,970 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Fortrea were worth $4,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTRE. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortrea during the second quarter worth $26,000. Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fortrea during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Fortrea during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Fortrea by 2,515.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fortrea by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fortrea alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fortrea from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortrea in a research note on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Fortrea from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Baird R W lowered Fortrea from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Fortrea from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.30.

Fortrea Stock Down 8.0 %

Fortrea stock opened at $19.45 on Thursday. Fortrea Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.53 and a twelve month high of $41.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.61 and a 200-day moving average of $22.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). Fortrea had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $674.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortrea Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortrea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortrea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.