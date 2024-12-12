UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Reduces Stock Position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 126,572 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,822 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $4,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Mercury Systems during the third quarter valued at about $686,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Mercury Systems by 129.1% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 17,843 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Mercury Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Mercury Systems by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 252.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 22,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 16,456 shares during the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRCY opened at $39.19 on Thursday. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.31 and a twelve month high of $44.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.05. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.11 and a beta of 0.78.

In other news, COO Charles Roger Iv Wells sold 1,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total value of $59,247.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 113,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,403,334.40. This represents a 1.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRCY shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Mercury Systems from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mercury Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mercury Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.29.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

