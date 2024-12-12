UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Sells 1,033 Shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lessened its stake in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Powell Industries were worth $5,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Powell Industries by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 274,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,347,000 after purchasing an additional 35,818 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Powell Industries by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,271,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Powell Industries by 1,119.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,886,000 after acquiring an additional 90,504 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,833,000 after acquiring an additional 10,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,658,000. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:POWL opened at $269.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.83. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.29 and a 1 year high of $364.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.62%.

In other Powell Industries news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.14, for a total transaction of $2,461,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,658,328 shares in the company, valued at $408,180,853.92. The trade was a 0.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,679,842 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on POWL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Powell Industries in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price on the stock.

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

