UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Sells 12,821 Shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lowered its position in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Free Report) by 12.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,110 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,821 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $5,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBTX. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Independent Bank Group by 1,576.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Independent Bank Group during the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on IBTX. StockNews.com started coverage on Independent Bank Group in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.33.

Independent Bank Group Trading Up 1.8 %

IBTX opened at $67.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.24 and its 200-day moving average is $55.44. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.47 and a 1-year high of $68.66.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.21). Independent Bank Group had a positive return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 43.45%. The company had revenue of $255.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.53%.

About Independent Bank Group

(Free Report)

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.