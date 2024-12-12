UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Sells 2,453 Shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC cut its position in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,502 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,453 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $4,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of BancFirst during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in BancFirst by 33.9% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in BancFirst by 64.8% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in BancFirst in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in BancFirst during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at BancFirst

In related news, Director William Scott Martin sold 24,607 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,068,492.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 224,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,995,025.30. This trade represents a 9.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Main Street Banking Partners L sold 778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $85,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,941,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,594,920. This represents a 0.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,521 shares of company stock worth $16,025,988. 33.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BancFirst Trading Up 1.0 %

BancFirst stock opened at $128.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. BancFirst Co. has a 52 week low of $81.21 and a 52 week high of $132.29.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.18. BancFirst had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $163.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.70 million. Analysts expect that BancFirst Co. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

BancFirst Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. BancFirst’s payout ratio is presently 29.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BANF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on BancFirst from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of BancFirst from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

