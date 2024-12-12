UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Takes $4.62 Million Position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 141,259 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,622,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PHG. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 22.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 3,629 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the third quarter valued at about $564,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,138,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,859,000 after acquiring an additional 35,935 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 2,883.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 982,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,157,000 after acquiring an additional 949,278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PHG. Jefferies Financial Group raised Koninklijke Philips from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com cut Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of PHG opened at $26.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of $19.55 and a 1-year high of $32.91. The stock has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.24.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

