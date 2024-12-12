UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Investment analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MYGN. Leerink Partners cut shares of Myriad Genetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Myriad Genetics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.42.

Myriad Genetics Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of MYGN stock opened at $14.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.69. Myriad Genetics has a one year low of $14.34 and a one year high of $29.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

In other Myriad Genetics news, CEO Paul J. Diaz sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $343,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,378 shares in the company, valued at $22,067,327.54. The trade was a 1.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Myriad Genetics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Myriad Genetics in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 21.6% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

