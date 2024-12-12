UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Shares Purchased by Quarry LP

Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 654.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in UiPath were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in UiPath during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of UiPath by 124.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on UiPath from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of UiPath from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on UiPath from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on UiPath from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UiPath presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.71.

UiPath Price Performance

PATH opened at $14.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.69. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.44 and a beta of 0.94. UiPath Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.37 and a fifty-two week high of $27.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 47,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $575,388.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 849,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,258,498.19. The trade was a 5.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Featured Stories

