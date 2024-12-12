Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Jefferies Financial Group Analyst Says

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $91.00 to $96.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 31.67% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Unum Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Unum Group in a report on Friday, September 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.64.

Unum Group Stock Up 0.1 %

UNM opened at $72.91 on Tuesday. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $43.26 and a twelve month high of $77.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.79.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 3,250 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $227,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,762 shares in the company, valued at $3,554,355.24. This trade represents a 6.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total transaction of $320,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,768,822.56. This represents a 7.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,914 shares of company stock worth $7,998,745 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unum Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 8.0% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 872,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,609,000 after purchasing an additional 64,661 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Unum Group during the second quarter worth about $3,945,000. My Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $473,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,007,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 11.9% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 232,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,835,000 after acquiring an additional 24,664 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

