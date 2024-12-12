Unusual Whales Subversive Republican Trading ETF (BATS:KRUZ) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Unusual Whales Subversive Republican Trading ETF (BATS:KRUZ – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.99 and traded as high as $32.94. Unusual Whales Subversive Republican Trading ETF shares last traded at $32.90, with a volume of 11,405 shares trading hands.

Unusual Whales Subversive Republican Trading ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.99. The firm has a market cap of $20.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unusual Whales Subversive Republican Trading ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Unusual Whales Subversive Republican Trading ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in Unusual Whales Subversive Republican Trading ETF (BATS:KRUZ – Free Report) by 208.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,026 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 4.03% of Unusual Whales Subversive Republican Trading ETF worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Unusual Whales Subversive Republican Trading ETF

The Unusual Whales Subversive Republican Trading ETF (KRUZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks to broadly invest in stocks purchased or sold by Republican members of the US Congress and their families. KRUZ was launched on Dec 7, 2019 and is managed by Subversive.

