Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Short Interest Update

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 65.4% from the November 15th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Valeo Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of VLEEY stock opened at $4.66 on Thursday. Valeo has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $7.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.84 and its 200 day moving average is $5.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

About Valeo

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells products and systems for automakers in France, other European countries, Africa, North America, South America, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

