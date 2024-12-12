Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOUF) Short Interest Update

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,500 shares, an increase of 156.6% from the November 15th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 585.0 days.
Vallourec Stock Performance
VLOUF opened at $17.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.01. Vallourec has a 1-year low of $13.96 and a 1-year high of $19.63.
About Vallourec
