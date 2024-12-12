Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOUF) Short Interest Update

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,500 shares, an increase of 156.6% from the November 15th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 585.0 days.

Vallourec Stock Performance

VLOUF opened at $17.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.01. Vallourec has a 1-year low of $13.96 and a 1-year high of $19.63.

About Vallourec

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for the oil and gas, industry, and energy markets in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Tubes; Mine & Forests; and Holding Companies & Other segments. The company offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes and onshore rigid line pipes; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections.

